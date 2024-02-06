JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

MQ9-B drones will provide India with enhanced maritime security, domain awareness capability: US

The State Department had informed the State Department of its decision to authorise the sale of 31 MQ-9B armed drones at an estimated cost of Rs 33,123 crore ($3.99 billion).
Last Updated 06 February 2024, 03:11 IST

Follow Us

Washington: The sale of General Atomics MQ9-B armed drones would provide India with an enhanced maritime security and domain awareness capability, the United States has said.

Last week, the State Department informed the State Department of its decision to authorise the sale of 31 MQ-9B armed drones at an estimated cost of Rs 33,123 crore ($3.99 billion).

The projected mega drone agreement was revealed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic state visit in June 2023.

“This sale, we believe, will provide India with an enhanced maritime security and maritime domain awareness capability,” State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters at his daily news conference.

“It offers India outright ownership of these aircraft, and this is something that we’ll continue to deepen our cooperation with our Indian partners on,” Patel said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 06 February 2024, 03:11 IST)
India NewsWorld newsUnited StatesUS newsDronesArmed drones

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT