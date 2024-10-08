Home
Muizzu agrees to let India deploy defence platforms in Maldives, months after making India withdraw troops

As Muizzu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, India agreed to do its bit to help the Maldives sail through the economic crisis and an imminent debt default.
Anirban Bhaumik
Anirban Bhaumik
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 21:10 IST

Published 07 October 2024, 21:10 IST
India NewsMaldivesIndiaDefencebilateral agreements

