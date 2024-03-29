Mukhtar Ansari: Everything you need to know about the late 'Bahubali' gangster

Jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in Banda in Uttar Pradesh on March 28. He was 60. Mukhtar Ansari was a prominent Indian politician and former gangster. He hailed from the state of Uttar Pradesh and was actively been involved in politics and criminal activities, making him a controversial figure in Indian politics. Here we list everything you need to know about the late 'Bahubali' gangster.