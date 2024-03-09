Mutual fraternity is necessary to maintain equality in country: CJI Chandrachud

Jaipur: Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Saturday said mutual fraternity is necessary to maintain equality in the country.

Addressing a state-level Hamara Samvidhan Hamara Samman campaign in Bikaner, the CJI asked how will the country progress if people fight with each other.

"We should have respect for each other in accordance with the spirit of the Constitution," he said.

Justice Chandrachud said that "human dignity was of supreme importance in the minds of the makers of our Constitution".

"Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar, as Chairman of the Drafting Committee, ensured that the Constitution promoted the values of justice, liberty and equality as well as the spirit of fraternity and dignity of the individual," he added.