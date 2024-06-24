Home
BJP chief Nadda replaces Piyush Goyal as Leader of House in Rajya Sabha

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha.
Last Updated : 24 June 2024, 11:04 IST
BJP president and Union minister Jagat Prakash Nadda has been named Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, official sources said on Monday.

Nadda replaces Union minister Piyush Goyal, who recently won the Lok Sabha elections and on Monday took oath as a member of the Lower House.

Besides Nadda, there are 11 members of the Upper House who are in the Union Council of Ministers.

