JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindianagaland

Economic Advisory Council to PM members to hold meetings with key stakeholders on 5-day Nagaland tour

Sanjeev Sanyal and Devi Prasad Mishra – arrived in the northeastern state on Friday. The visit focuses on catalysing economic growth and development in the region.
Last Updated 28 October 2023, 07:24 IST

Follow Us

Kohima: Two members of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) have arrived in Nagaland on a five-day visit during which they will hold discussions with key stakeholders, and look at ways to bolster development of the region, officials said.

The members – Sanjeev Sanyal and Devi Prasad Mishra – arrived in the northeastern state on Friday, a release issued by the Nagaland Planning & Transformation Department said.

The visit focuses on catalysing economic growth and development in the region, and holds promise for strengthening vital sectors as well as forging collaborations, it said.

The EAC-PM members will engage in extensive discussions with local entrepreneurs, government officials, business leaders and community representatives during their stay, the release said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 28 October 2023, 07:24 IST)
IndiaNagalandPrime MinisterEconomic Advisory CouncilSanjeev Sanyal

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT