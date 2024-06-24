Nagarjuna apologises after video of his security pushing specially-abled fan surfaces online

New Delhi: Telugu superstar Nagarjuna issued an apology after a video of one of his bodyguards pushing a differently-abled fan started doing rounds on social media, saying the incident shouldn't have happened.

"This just came to my notice … this shouldn’t have happened!! I apologise to the gentleman and will take necessary precautions that it will not happen in the future !!" Nagarjuna wrote as he shared the video on his X account.