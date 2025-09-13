Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Narendra Modi interacts with displaced people in Manipur's Churachandpur

Prime Minister assures them of the Centre’s commitment to restore peace and normalcy in the State
Last Updated : 13 September 2025, 10:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 September 2025, 10:09 IST
India NewsManipurNarendra Modimanipur violenceKukisMeitis

Follow us on :

Follow Us