National Herald case: Congress cries foul as ED attaches properties worth Rs 751.9 crore under PMLA

The agency had earlier questioned former Congress presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, who are linked to Young Indian, in connection with the case.

The Congress reacted sharply to the development with senior MP and lawyer Abhishek Singhvi saying that such "petty vendetta tactics shall not cow down the Congress or the Opposition" and such action reflects the ruling BJP's "desperation to divert attention from certain defeat in the ongoing elections".

"No BJP coalition partner—CBI, ED or IT—can prevent certain impending defeat of the BJP," he said adding, "an assignment of loan without transfer of any immovable property or movement of money is being dressed up to justify attachment and freezing of assets of a company which runs an iconic voice of Indian independence movement -- National Herald-- only because its linked to Congress and its legacy," he said.

The ED said the court had held that the accused hatched a conspiracy to acquire properties of AJL, which was publishing Congress mouthpiece National Herald, through a special purpose vehicle YI.

AJL, which was given land on concessional rates in various cities but closed its publishing operations in 2008 and started using the properties for commercial purposes, was to repay Rs 90.21 crore to Congress, which treated it as non-recoverable loan and sold it for Rs 50 lakh toYI.

The ED statement said its investigation revealed that after purchasing the loan of Rs 90.21 crore from the Congress, YI demanded either repayment of loan or allotment of equity shares of AJL to it.

It added, the AJL held an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) and passed a resolution to increase share capital and issue fresh shares worth Rs 90.21 crore to YI. With this fresh allotment of shares, shareholding of more than 1,000 shareholders was reduced to a mere 1 per cent and AJL became a subsidiary company of YI while taking control over properties of AJL, it said.

The ED action can "only be consequential to some predicate or main offence. There is no transfer of any immovable property. There is no movement of money. There are no proceeds of crime. Indeed, there is no complainant who claims to have been cheated: not a single one!! This is a prefabricated structure of deceit, lies and falsehood, by and for the BJP, to divert, distract and digress in the middle of elections," Singhvi added.

Senior Congress MP and Lok Sabha Whip Manickam Tagore posted on 'X', "#PanautiModi orders ED to take away National Herald properties illegally. The frustration and the upcoming defeat in the hands of people of Madhya pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana will only be the answer to the unjustifiable action by ED."