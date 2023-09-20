NCP objects to 'deletion' of words 'socialist', 'secular' from copies of Constitution given to MPs

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP has flagged concerns over the alleged deletion of words ‘Socialist’ and ‘Secular’ from the copies of the Constitution presented to MPs during the first session in the new Parliament House.

“Words 'Socialist' and 'Secular' have been deleted from the Preamble in the copies of our Constitution presented to MPs during the first session in the new Parliament building. The BJP-led NDA government says that this printed text was the original preamble,” NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said.

“If BJP does not want to respect the constitutional amendment of the Preamble and wants to follow the original, then why have they moved out from the original 'Temple of Democracy', the old Parliament building?Why did they not stay in the original one? Removing the words 'Socialist' and 'Secular' is truly a display of BJPs biased mindset.They should stop fooling the people of India with their absurd replies because people know what they are trying to really achieve,” he added.