NCPCR calls for uniformity in syllabus

In its advisory to schools, sent on April 9, the NCPCR said that it has seen “repeated recurrence” of the schools prescribing books published by private publishers.

The child rights authority has also asked for the strict implementation of section 29 of the RTE, which mandates that the curriculum and the evaluation procedure for elementary education is to be laid down by an academic authority specified by the “appropriate” Government.

The NCPCR has also asked schools to ensure that no child is discriminated against or harassed by the school for carrying books published or prescribed by either the NCERT or the SCERT which may cause “mental or physical suffering”. “Any action taken against the child and hence, may attract the provisions of Juvenile Justice Act, 2015,” the NCPCR’s letter reads.

It has further asked that these directions be displayed on their department website and notice board, and circulate a copy among parents.