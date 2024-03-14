NCPCR objects to collaboration between NIOS, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind

New Delhi: The NCPCR has sought an explanation from the National Institute of Open Schooling over its collaboration with Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind following a complaint alleging violations of educational norms.

In a letter to the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) chairperson, the apex child rights body highlighted concerns over the establishment of the Jamiat Open School, purportedly catering to madrasa students and supported by NIOS.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) expressed reservations about the initiative, citing potential conflicts with established educational laws and regulations.

According to the correspondence, the commission underscored the significance of protecting children's rights, particularly in education, and emphasised its mandate to oversee the effective implementation of various child protection laws, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Juvenile Justice Act, and the Right to Education Act.

The complaint brought to the attention of the NCPCR alleges that Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, with assistance from NIOS, established the Jamiat Open School to provide 'mainstream' education to madrasa students.

The complaint has raised concerns regarding the impact of such collaborations on students in madrasas.