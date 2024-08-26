Home
NCP's Nitin Patil, BJP's Dhairyasheel Patil elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha

The NCP and the BJP are part of the ruling National Democratic Alliance.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 August 2024, 16:59 IST

Mumbai: The Ajit Pawar-led NCP's Nitin Patil and BJP's Dhairyasheel Patil were on Monday elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha on seats vacated by Piyush Goyal and Udayanraje Bhosale, both of whom won the recent Lok Sabha polls.

While Bhosale won from Satara Lok Sabha seat, Union minister Goyal was elected from Mumbai North constituency.

Nitin Patil accepted his RS appointment certificate during the day.

Published 26 August 2024, 16:59 IST
BJPIndian PoliticsNCPRajya Sabha

