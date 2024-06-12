NDA government at Centre 'crippled'; opposition dealt fatal blow to BJP: Rahul Gandhi

Malappuram/Wayanad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the BJP-NDA government at the Centre was a "crippled" one as the opposition dealt a fatal blow to the saffron party in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Gandhi also said that the people of the country have sent a clear message to the BJP and Narendra Modi and therefore, the prime minister will now have to change his attitude.

"The truth is, what we have today is a crippled government (at the Centre). It has been beaten so badly by the I.N.D.I.A. bloc that it cannot walk straight. It is certainly not a government which is capable of leading the country," he said at a public meeting at Kalpetta in Wayanad district of the state.