The Tuesday Interview | 'Need to strike a balance between ecology and economy'

The Bharatiya Janata Party has won all five Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand in the last two general elections. In an interview with DH’s Sumit Pande, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attributes this success to the ‘double-engine’ model of governance between Delhi and Doon. Dhami says his government is assessing the population-bearing capacity of hill stations to prevent Joshimath-like incidents. On the Haldwani riots, he asserts Uttarakhand’s stance against those who take the law into their own hands. Excerpts: