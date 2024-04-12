NEET is anti-poor, states can decide on it if I.N.D.I.A. bloc voted to power: Rahul Gandhi

Addressing his first Lok Sabha election rally in Tamil Nadu, Rahul Gandhi dubbed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test anti-poor. "I know, the people of Tamil Nadu have a big issue with NEET. We are going to leave the decision to the state; on whether you want to do NEET or not to do NEET. NEET is an anti-poor exam and we are more than happy to allow you (Tamil Nadu) to take a decision on whether or not to take the exam."

Picking from ally DMK's campaign themes, the Congress leader said when Tamil Nadu sought flood relief, it is 'refused,' by the Centre. The ruling DMK has been consistently focusing on the Rs 37,000 crore flood relief sought by Tamil Nadu alleging that the Union government did not give even a single paisa.