Nepal man kidnaps 15-year-old from Uttar Pradesh village, rapes her in Himachal for 3 months

Ballia, Uttar Pradesh: A man allegedly kidnapped a 15-year-old girl from a village here and took her to Himachal Pradesh where he raped her for almost three months, police said on Tuesday.

The police rescued the teenager on Monday and arrested the 26-year-old accused after he returned to Ballia with the girl, they said.

The accused, who hails from Nepal's Parsa district and worked in Himachal Pradesh, had befriended the girl on social media, the police said.

The minor went missing on January 29 and on the basis of her mother's complaint, a case was registered against unknown persons under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code, they said.