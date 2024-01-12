New crop of actors can't read dialogues in Hindi script: Javed Akhtar

"A river will keep expanding if it keeps including other streams into it. What will you keep removing from culture? It's not possible because a day will come when someone says that what is left is also from outside and not needed."

Citing the example of Pakistan's formation on the basis of the two-nation theory, the veteran quipped, "The ones who removed something are right here, our neighbours, look at them. They wanted to be pure, the name of their very country is 'Pak'. It's for everyone to see how 'pak' (pure) they have become. If you think they are right, you also become 'pak'."

For people related to the field of communication, including the film industry, there is no concept of pure Urdu or pure Hindi, explained Akhtar using an onion analogy.