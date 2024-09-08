New liner service to connect Red Sea's Jeddah Port to India’s Mundra, Nhava Sheva

Saleem Kadernani, Chief Commercial Officer of Folk Maritime, said: “The new service is an exciting development for the business community with new and existing customers having more solutions to better meet their requirements. We are excited that we can now offer a sustainable service for our customers and the new route is expected to create more value for them in the near and long term.”

Folk Maritime started its official operations in the Red Sea with two liner services - one that connects the Kingdom’s Jeddah Islamic Port, Neom and Yanbu to the Red Sea ports Sokhna and Aqaba, and a second route offering service between Port Sudan and Jeddah Islamic Port.