Home

'New low': Ex-PM Deve Gowda expresses anguish over shouting, name-calling in Parliament

'What will happen if the prime minister comes to the House? Is he 'paramatma' (almighty)? He is not God', Kharge said in the House, demanding discussion on part of Narendra Modi, drawing the ire of the ruling parties.
Last Updated 10 August 2023, 09:59 IST

Expressing anguish over disruptions in Parliament, former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Thursday said democracy can be saved only if everybody maintains dignity and decorum.

The 90-year-old JD(S) supremo, who is also a Member of Rajya Sabha from Karnataka, voiced his displeasure about the shouting, name-calling and sloganeering that are marring parliamentary proceedings these days.

'I came to attend Parliament despite ill-health, but have been very disappointed by what is happening. From my long experience, I say this is a new low. Democracy can be saved only if everybody maintains dignity and decorum,' Gowda said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

'Shouting, name-calling, sloganeering will only destroy what is left of our system,' he said.

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday after Leader of Opposition M Mallikarjun Kharge demanded a discussion under Rule 167 on Manipur and insisted on the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the House.

Members of the ruling parties were on their feet protesting against Kharge's demand.

'What will happen if the prime minister comes to the House? Is he 'paramatma' (almighty)? He is not God.'
Mallikarjun Kharge

Sloganeering from ruling benches intensified after Kharge's remark on the PM. Amid the ruckus, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned the House till 2 pm.

(Published 10 August 2023, 09:59 IST)
