New Year, new skirmishes? Govt, opposition likely to spar over Budget, revamped bills in Parliament

A slew of Bills, including one on 'One Nation, One Election' and for the removal of top political executives who are in jail for more than 30 days, are pending before Parliamentary panels.
Last Updated : 05 January 2026, 03:00 IST
Published 05 January 2026, 03:00 IST
