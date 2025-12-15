Menu
Newly-appointed BJP Working President Nitin Nabin welcomed by Amit Shah, JP Nadda at party headquarters

Nabin, a Bihar cabinet minister, was on Sunday appointed as the BJP national working president and will likely succeed JP Nadda as its national president.
Last Updated : 15 December 2025, 10:46 IST
Published 15 December 2025, 10:46 IST
India NewsBJPDelhiIndia Politics

