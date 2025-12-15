<p>Newly appointed <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=BJP">BJP</a> National Working President Nitin Nabin reached the party headquarters in Delhi on Monday. </p><p>He was greeted by Union Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Amit%20Shah">Amit Shah</a> and Union Minister JP Nadda. </p>.<p>Nabin, a<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=bihar"> Bihar</a> cabinet minister, was on Sunday appointed as the BJP national working president and will likely succeed JP Nadda as its national president. This signals a generational shift in the ruling party.</p><p>Nabin, 45, is the son of late BJP veteran and former MLA Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha and comes from the RSS background.</p><p>A five-time MLA, Nabin represents Bankipur assembly constituency in Bihar and has served twice as a minister in the Bihar Government.</p><p>The BJP constitution mandates that the national president can remain in office for two consecutive three-year terms. </p><p>Nabin could helm the organisation in 2029 when the next Lok Sabha polls are scheduled, as did his two predecessors, Nadda and Amit Shah.</p><p>Nabin started his career with the youth wing of the BJP, BJYM, and was later appointed its state president and national general secretary. </p>