Newly-elected Lok Sabha members to be welcomed in Parliament Annexe

New Delhi: The newly-elected members of the 18th Lok Sabha will be welcomed in the Parliament House Annexe and provided transit accommodation in Western Court till they are allocated houses in the national capital, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said on Friday.

This time the secretariat has made registration arrangements of the new members in the Parliament House Annexe. Till last time, such arrangements used to be made in the old Parliament House building (now Samvidhan Sadan).

A slew of measures are in place to ensure seamless registration of the new MPs, the secretariat said.