News in Pics | August 17, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Women purchase 'rakhis' ahead of Raksha Bandhan festival, in Nagpur.
ISRO's Small Satellite Launch Vehicle-03 (SSLV-D3) carrying Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-08) leaves a trail of smoke after it lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota.
Authorities search for migrants lost in the Samalayuca desert, outside Mexico.
An installation of a water tap leaking plastics to raise awareness about plastic pollution is pictured in Concon, Chile.
Waves crash against the South Shore as winds from Hurricane Ernesto approach Bermuda.
Moscow zoo hosts dog shelter evacuated from Kursk region.
Published 17 August 2024, 03:29 IST