News in Pics | August 17, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 17 August 2024, 03:29 IST

Women purchase 'rakhis' ahead of Raksha Bandhan festival, in Nagpur.

Credit: PTI Photo

ISRO's Small Satellite Launch Vehicle-03 (SSLV-D3) carrying Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-08) leaves a trail of smoke after it lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota.

Credit: PTI Photo

Authorities search for migrants lost in the Samalayuca desert, outside Mexico.

Credit: Reuters Photo

An installation of a water tap leaking plastics to raise awareness about plastic pollution is pictured in Concon, Chile.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Waves crash against the South Shore as winds from Hurricane Ernesto approach Bermuda.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Moscow zoo hosts dog shelter evacuated from Kursk region.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 17 August 2024, 03:29 IST
