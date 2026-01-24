News in Pics | January 24, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen look at the sunset in the garden of the High Commissioner's residence in Nuuk, Greenland.
A shop owner sorts olives at his stand at a neighbourhood market in Casablanca, Morocco.
A helicopter battles a forest fire in the Biobio region, where multiple wildfires have prompted emergency evacuations, in Florida, Chile.
Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures during a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia.
A commuter walks down a road during snowfall, at Joshimath in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand.
A sikh devotee takes a holy dip in a sarovar at the Gurudwara Chheharta Sahib during 'Basant Panchami' celebrations, in Amritsar, Punjab.
Published 23 January 2026, 23:32 IST