Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

News in Pics | January 24, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 23 January 2026, 23:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen look at the sunset in the garden of the High Commissioner's residence in Nuuk, Greenland.

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen look at the sunset in the garden of the High Commissioner's residence in Nuuk, Greenland.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A shop owner sorts olives at his stand at a neighbourhood market in Casablanca, Morocco.

A shop owner sorts olives at his stand at a neighbourhood market in Casablanca, Morocco.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
A helicopter battles a forest fire in the Biobio region, where multiple wildfires have prompted emergency evacuations, in Florida, Chile.

A helicopter battles a forest fire in the Biobio region, where multiple wildfires have prompted emergency evacuations, in Florida, Chile.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures during a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures during a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
A commuter walks down a road during snowfall, at Joshimath in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand.

A commuter walks down a road during snowfall, at Joshimath in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand.

Credit: PTI Photo

A sikh devotee takes a holy dip in a sarovar at the Gurudwara Chheharta Sahib during 'Basant Panchami' celebrations, in Amritsar, Punjab.

A sikh devotee takes a holy dip in a sarovar at the Gurudwara Chheharta Sahib during 'Basant Panchami' celebrations, in Amritsar, Punjab.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 January 2026, 23:32 IST
India NewsWorld newsPhotos

Follow us on :

Follow Us