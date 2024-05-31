Home
News in Pics | May 31, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 31 May 2024, 03:25 IST
Rescuers provide food to victims of flood caused by incessant rainfall in the aftermath of Cyclone 'Remal', in Imphal.

Credit: PTI Photo 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Vivekananda Rock Memorial, in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu.

Credit: PTI Photo

A man takes refuge inside a concrete pipe from the scorching heat on a hot summer day, in Gurugram.

Credit; PTI Photo 

A teddy bear with a Palestinian flag sticker is tied to a traffic light in Belfast.

Credit: Reuters Photo 

Workers hang from a building amid strong winds in Beijing, China in this screen grab obtained from a social media video.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A woman walks by floral wreaths at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial after the Memorial Day holiday on the National Mall in Washington.

Credit: Reuters Photo 

Published 31 May 2024, 03:25 IST
