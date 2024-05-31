News in Pics | May 31, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Rescuers provide food to victims of flood caused by incessant rainfall in the aftermath of Cyclone 'Remal', in Imphal.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Vivekananda Rock Memorial, in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu.
A man takes refuge inside a concrete pipe from the scorching heat on a hot summer day, in Gurugram.
A teddy bear with a Palestinian flag sticker is tied to a traffic light in Belfast.
Workers hang from a building amid strong winds in Beijing, China in this screen grab obtained from a social media video.
A woman walks by floral wreaths at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial after the Memorial Day holiday on the National Mall in Washington.
Published 31 May 2024, 03:25 IST