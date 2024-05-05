News in Pics | May 5, 2024: Best photos from around the world

A woman walks along a sidewalk at the old town known as "Casco Antiguo", a day before general election, in Panama City, Panama.
Archimandrite Partenie attends an Orthodox Easter service at St. John the Baptist Monastery, near Mavrovo, North Macedonia.
People gather at Copacabana beach to attend Madonna's free concert in Rio de Janeiro.
Mumbai City FC players celebrate after winning the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 final match over Mohun Bagan Super Giants.
Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor poses for group photos, who has been designated as Unicef India's National Ambassador on Friday.
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav with Party candidate and his wife Dimple Yadav during a rally for Lok Sabha elections, in Mainpuri.
Published 05 May 2024, 03:39 IST