Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

News in Pics | May 5, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 05 May 2024, 03:39 IST
Last Updated : 05 May 2024, 03:39 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
A woman walks along a sidewalk at the old town known as "Casco Antiguo", a day before general election, in Panama City, Panama.

A woman walks along a sidewalk at the old town known as "Casco Antiguo", a day before general election, in Panama City, Panama.

Credit: Reuters Photo 

ADVERTISEMENT
Archimandrite Partenie attends an Orthodox Easter service at St. John the Baptist Monastery, near Mavrovo, North Macedonia.

Archimandrite Partenie attends an Orthodox Easter service at St. John the Baptist Monastery, near Mavrovo, North Macedonia.

Credit: Reuters Photo 

People gather at Copacabana beach to attend Madonna's free concert in Rio de Janeiro.

People gather at Copacabana beach to attend Madonna's free concert in Rio de Janeiro.

Credit: Reuters Photo 

Mumbai City FC players celebrate after winning the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 final match over Mohun Bagan Super Giants.

Mumbai City FC players celebrate after winning the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 final match over Mohun Bagan Super Giants.

Credit: PTI Photo 

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor poses for group photos, who has been designated as Unicef India's National Ambassador on Friday.

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor poses for group photos, who has been designated as Unicef India's National Ambassador on Friday.

Credit: PTI Photo 

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav with Party candidate and his wife Dimple Yadav during a rally for Lok Sabha elections, in Mainpuri.

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav with Party candidate and his wife Dimple Yadav during a rally for Lok Sabha elections, in Mainpuri.

Credit: PTI Photo 

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 May 2024, 03:39 IST
India NewsWorld newsPhotos

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT