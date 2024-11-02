Home
News in Pics | November 2, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 02 November 2024, 03:32 IST

Residents dressed like witches look on as kids go trick-or-treating by a decorated house on Halloween night in Pasadena, California, US.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly decorated during the state's foundation day celebration, in Bhopal.

Credit: PTI Photo

A road littered with waste from bursting of firecrackers, a day after Diwali festival celebrations, in Gurugram.

Credit: PTI Photo

A young boy looks at his portable device while resting on the grass as his parents join a line of Duke University students and Durham County residents waiting to cast their ballots at a polling site on campus during the penultimate day of early voting in the state, in Durham, North Carolina, US.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A supporter attends a campaign rally for Democratic presidential nominee US Vice President Kamala Harris at the Wisconsin State Fair Park, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Bolivian police clash with supporters of former President Evo Morales who block key highways impeding delivery of food and fuel, amid rising political tensions between a faction around Morales and the government of his former ally President Luis Arce, in Parotani, Bolivia.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 02 November 2024, 03:32 IST
