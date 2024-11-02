News in Pics | November 2, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Residents dressed like witches look on as kids go trick-or-treating by a decorated house on Halloween night in Pasadena, California, US.
Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly decorated during the state's foundation day celebration, in Bhopal.
A road littered with waste from bursting of firecrackers, a day after Diwali festival celebrations, in Gurugram.
A young boy looks at his portable device while resting on the grass as his parents join a line of Duke University students and Durham County residents waiting to cast their ballots at a polling site on campus during the penultimate day of early voting in the state, in Durham, North Carolina, US.
A supporter attends a campaign rally for Democratic presidential nominee US Vice President Kamala Harris at the Wisconsin State Fair Park, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US.
Bolivian police clash with supporters of former President Evo Morales who block key highways impeding delivery of food and fuel, amid rising political tensions between a faction around Morales and the government of his former ally President Luis Arce, in Parotani, Bolivia.
