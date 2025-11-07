Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

News in Pics | November 7, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 07 November 2025, 00:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Women’s Indian Cricket World Cup-winning player Arundhati Reddy poses with her mother upon arrival at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, in Hyderabad. Credit: PTI

Women’s Indian Cricket World Cup-winning player Arundhati Reddy poses with her mother upon arrival at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, in Hyderabad. Credit: PTI

Polling officials submit the EVMs and VVPATs at a collection centre after the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, in Patna.Credit: PTI

Polling officials submit the EVMs and VVPATs at a collection centre after the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, in Patna.Credit: PTI

Police personnel detain Congress supporters during a protest over 'vote chori', in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI

Police personnel detain Congress supporters during a protest over 'vote chori', in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI

Railway union officials protest at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), halting local trains during peak hours to oppose the FIR filed against engineers in connection with an accident case, in Mumbai.Credit: PTI

Railway union officials protest at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), halting local trains during peak hours to oppose the FIR filed against engineers in connection with an accident case, in Mumbai.Credit: PTI

People visit the Din Dayal Babur Thakur Bari temple illuminated with candles, at Shantipur, in Nadia district, West Bengal. Credit: PTI

People visit the Din Dayal Babur Thakur Bari temple illuminated with candles, at Shantipur, in Nadia district, West Bengal. Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Britain's Prince Harry is received as he arrives at the True Patriot Love Annual Tribute Dinner fundraising event in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Credit: Reuters

Britain's Prince Harry is received as he arrives at the True Patriot Love Annual Tribute Dinner fundraising event in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Credit: Reuters

New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani speaks at an event in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Credit: Reuters

New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani speaks at an event in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Credit: Reuters

Greg Bovino, a roving Border Patrol operations commander who is leading U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown in the area, and federal agents patrol the Little Village neighborhood during immigration raids, after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered increased federal law enforcement presence to assist in crime prevention, in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. Credit: Reuters

Greg Bovino, a roving Border Patrol operations commander who is leading U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown in the area, and federal agents patrol the Little Village neighborhood during immigration raids, after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered increased federal law enforcement presence to assist in crime prevention, in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. Credit: Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 November 2025, 00:14 IST
India NewsWorld news

Follow us on :

Follow Us