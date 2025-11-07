News in Pics | November 7, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Women’s Indian Cricket World Cup-winning player Arundhati Reddy poses with her mother upon arrival at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, in Hyderabad. Credit: PTI
Polling officials submit the EVMs and VVPATs at a collection centre after the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, in Patna.Credit: PTI
Police personnel detain Congress supporters during a protest over 'vote chori', in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI
Railway union officials protest at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), halting local trains during peak hours to oppose the FIR filed against engineers in connection with an accident case, in Mumbai.Credit: PTI
People visit the Din Dayal Babur Thakur Bari temple illuminated with candles, at Shantipur, in Nadia district, West Bengal. Credit: PTI
Britain's Prince Harry is received as he arrives at the True Patriot Love Annual Tribute Dinner fundraising event in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Credit: Reuters
New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani speaks at an event in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Credit: Reuters
Greg Bovino, a roving Border Patrol operations commander who is leading U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown in the area, and federal agents patrol the Little Village neighborhood during immigration raids, after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered increased federal law enforcement presence to assist in crime prevention, in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. Credit: Reuters
Published 07 November 2025, 00:14 IST