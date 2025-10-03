Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

News in Pics | October 3, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 03 October 2025, 01:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
A comercial airline flies past the Washington Monument, following a partial government shutdown in Washington, DC, US

A comercial airline flies past the Washington Monument, following a partial government shutdown in Washington, DC, US

Credit: Reuters Photo

A dog wearing a badge at a pro-Palestinian protest after Israel intercepted some of the vessels of the Global Sumud Flotilla aiming to reach Gaza and break Israel's naval blockade, in Dublin, Ireland

A dog wearing a badge at a pro-Palestinian protest after Israel intercepted some of the vessels of the Global Sumud Flotilla aiming to reach Gaza and break Israel's naval blockade, in Dublin, Ireland

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
An artist dressed as Lord Rama prepares before a religious procession on the occasion of the Dussehra festival, or Vijaya Dashami, in Panipat

An artist dressed as Lord Rama prepares before a religious procession on the occasion of the Dussehra festival, or Vijaya Dashami, in Panipat

Credit: Reuters Photo

People carry an idol of Goddess Durga for immersion in the Hooghly River on ‘Vijayadashami’, marking the end of the ‘Durga Puja’ festival, at Babughat, in Kolkata, West Bengal

People carry an idol of Goddess Durga for immersion in the Hooghly River on ‘Vijayadashami’, marking the end of the ‘Durga Puja’ festival, at Babughat, in Kolkata, West Bengal

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Effigies of Ravana’s brother ‘Kumbhakarna’ and son ‘Meghnath’ burn in flames during the ‘Dussehra’ festival celebrations, in Gurugram, Haryana

Effigies of Ravana’s brother ‘Kumbhakarna’ and son ‘Meghnath’ burn in flames during the ‘Dussehra’ festival celebrations, in Gurugram, Haryana

Credit: PTI photo

Artistes dressed as Mahatma Gandhi and his followers enact a scene from his life on 'Gandhi Jayanti', his birth anniversary, at Gandhi Maidan, in Patna, Bihar

Artistes dressed as Mahatma Gandhi and his followers enact a scene from his life on 'Gandhi Jayanti', his birth anniversary, at Gandhi Maidan, in Patna, Bihar

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 October 2025, 01:58 IST
India NewsWorld newsPhotos

Follow us on :

Follow Us