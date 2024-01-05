JOIN US
LIVE

LIVE
News Now: Lucknow Commissionerate holds meeting ahead of Ayodhya event

Good morning readers! Track all the latest news updates from around the world, only with DH!
Last Updated 05 January 2024, 02:46 IST

Highlights
02:4305 Jan 2024

ED summons: Sharad Pawar backs Kejriwal, accuses Centre of misusing power

02:4605 Jan 2024

Polling begins for Karanpur Assembly seat in Rajasthan, reported PTI

02:4305 Jan 2024

Encounter breaks out between Jammu and Kashmir security forces and terrorists in Shopian.

01:0705 Jan 2024

Lucknow Commissionerate holds meeting ahead of Ayodhya event; discusses alternative routes, security arrangements

01:0705 Jan 2024

ED summons: Sharad Pawar backs Kejriwal, accuses Centre of misusing power

Backing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over Enforcement Directorate summoning him, Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar on Thursday said that the Centre is misusing power to discourage those who do not have similar political views.

01:0705 Jan 2024

A fire broke out at a motorcycle showroom in Modasa town of Gujarat

(Published 05 January 2024, 02:28 IST)
