News Now: Lucknow Commissionerate holds meeting ahead of Ayodhya event
Last Updated 05 January 2024, 02:46 IST
Highlights
02:4305 Jan 2024
Encounter breaks out between Jammu and Kashmir security forces and terrorists in Shopian.
01:0705 Jan 2024
Lucknow Commissionerate holds meeting ahead of Ayodhya event; discusses alternative routes, security arrangements
01:0705 Jan 2024
ED summons: Sharad Pawar backs Kejriwal, accuses Centre of misusing power
Polling begins for Karanpur Assembly seat in Rajasthan, reported PTI
Backing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over Enforcement Directorate summoning him, Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar on Thursday said that the Centre is misusing power to discourage those who do not have similar political views.
A fire broke out at a motorcycle showroom in Modasa town of Gujarat
(Published 05 January 2024, 02:28 IST)