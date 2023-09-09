News Live: PM Modi condoles lives lost in Morocco earthquake, offers India's assistance
At least 296 people were reported dead and 153 others injured in an earthquake in Morocco. PM Narendra Modi condoled the lives lost and offered India's assistance. TDP chief and former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu was served an arrest warrant by the state CID. Track the latest updates from India and across the world, only with DH!
Last Updated 09 September 2023, 03:39 IST
Highlights
03:0509 Sep 2023
PM Modi condoles lives lost in Morocco earthquake, offers India's assistance
03:0509 Sep 2023
At least 296 dead, 153 injured in Morocco earthquake
01:3909 Sep 2023
CID serves arrest warrant to TDP chief and former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu
Chandrababu Naidu's son Nara Lokesh stages protest following his father's arrest
An official in Morocco said on Saturday that hundreds were killed in an earthquake, mostly in hard-to-reach areas south of Marrakesh.
