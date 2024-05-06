Home
LIVE
Lok Sabha Election Updates: Modi to address two rallies in Andhra; Kanhaiya to file nomination today

Amid elections in India, PM Narendra Modi will address two rallies in Andhra Pradesh today, while student leader-turned-politician will be filing his nomination papers as the Congress candidate. Yesterday, the grand old party's Charanjit Singh Channi courted controversy by labelling the terrorist attack on the IAF convoy in J&K as 'stuntbaazi' during polls. Track the latest political updates during polling season only with DH!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 06 May 2024, 02:41 IST
Last Updated : 06 May 2024, 02:41 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two NDA election meetings in Andhra Pradesh on Monday, featuring alliance partners N Chandrababu Naidu from the TDP and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan.

The first meeting is scheduled in the afternoon at Vemagiri in Rajamahendravaram, East Godavari district, followed by another one later in the day at Anakapalli.

02:1706 May 2024

We will forfeit the security of BJP: AIMIM chief and Hyderabad LS candidate Asaduddin Owaisi

"Police and ECI should focus on all polling booths of Telangana. Elections should be conducted in a free and fair manner...Why only focus on Hyderabad polling booths? Why not focus on Nizamabad, Adilabad, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Karimnagar and Mahbubnagar... We will forfeit the security of BJP..."

02:1706 May 2024

Former district unit chief of Shiv Sena (UBT) Vijay Karanjkar joined Shiv Sena.

Published 06 May 2024, 02:41 IST
