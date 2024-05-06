Lok Sabha Election Updates: Modi to address two rallies in Andhra; Kanhaiya to file nomination today
Amid elections in India, PM Narendra Modi will address two rallies in Andhra Pradesh today, while student leader-turned-politician will be filing his nomination papers as the Congress candidate. Yesterday, the grand old party's Charanjit Singh Channi courted controversy by labelling the terrorist attack on the IAF convoy in J&K as 'stuntbaazi' during polls. Track the latest political updates during polling season only with DH!
Last Updated : 06 May 2024, 02:41 IST
PM Modi to address two poll rallies in Andhra Pradesh today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two NDA election meetings in Andhra Pradesh on Monday, featuring alliance partners N Chandrababu Naidu from the TDP and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan.
The first meeting is scheduled in the afternoon at Vemagiri in Rajamahendravaram, East Godavari district, followed by another one later in the day at Anakapalli.
We will forfeit the security of BJP: AIMIM chief and Hyderabad LS candidate Asaduddin Owaisi
"Police and ECI should focus on all polling booths of Telangana. Elections should be conducted in a free and fair manner...Why only focus on Hyderabad polling booths? Why not focus on Nizamabad, Adilabad, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Karimnagar and Mahbubnagar... We will forfeit the security of BJP..."
Former district unit chief of Shiv Sena (UBT) Vijay Karanjkar joined Shiv Sena.
Published 06 May 2024, 02:41 IST