india

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha moves Delhi Court seeking FIR copy in UAPA case

The plea will be heard shortly by Additional Sessions Judge Dr Hardeep Kaur.
Last Updated 04 October 2023, 09:33 IST

Founder and Editor-in-Chief of NewsClick, Prabir Purkayastha, has moved Delhi's Patiala House Court, seeking a copy of the First Information Report (FIR), reported news agency ANI.

The plea will be heard shortly by Additional Sessions Judge Dr Hardeep Kaur.

Organisation's HR head Amit Chakravarty and Purkayastha were earlier arrested in a case filed under the anti-terror law UAPA following allegations that the portal received money for pro-China propaganda.

They have been sent to seven days of police remand, officials said.

More details to follow...

(Published 04 October 2023, 09:33 IST)
India NewsDelhi

