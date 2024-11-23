Home
india

NGT notes 'chaotic aftermath' of Diljit concert, directs immediate restoration of JLN stadium

Taking suo motu cognisance of the issue based on a news report, the tribunal said, 'The matter indicates a violation of the Solid Waste Management Rules and the Environment Protection Act.'
PTI
Last Updated : 23 November 2024, 10:09 IST

Published 23 November 2024, 10:09 IST
India NewsNGTDiljit DosanjhNational Green TribunalJawaharlal Nehru Stadium

