Homeindia

NHAI asks Paytm FASTag users to procure new one from another bank by March 15

Last Updated 13 March 2024, 10:39 IST

New Delhi: NHAI has advised Paytm FASTag users to obtain a new FASTag from another bank before March 15 to ensure a smooth travel experience and avoid inconvenience at toll plazas, an official statement said on Wednesday.

This will help avoid penalties or double fee charges while commuting on National Highways, as per the statement.

Following the Reserve Bank of India's guidelines on restrictions concerning Paytm Payments Bank, the statement said Paytm FASTag users will no longer have the option to recharge or top-up their balance after March 15, 2024.

However, they can continue to use the existing balance to pay tolls beyond the stipulated date, it added.

NHAI also advised Paytm FASTag users to reach out to their respective banks or refer to the FAQs provided on the IHMCL (Indian Highway Management Company Limited) website.

(Published 13 March 2024, 10:39 IST)
India NewsNHAIReserve Bank of IndiaFASTagPaytm

