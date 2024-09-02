NHAI to monitor around 100 toll plazas with GIS-based software

New Delhi: To address traffic problems and to ensure seamless movement of vehicles at national highways
State-owned NHAI on Monday said it will track around 100 toll plazas with GIS-based software.
These toll plazas have been identified based on congestion feedback received through 1,033 national highway helpline, a statement from the NHAI said.
The live monitoring and tracking system will provide congestion alerts and lane distribution recommendations when the queue of vehicles at a toll plaza is more than the prescribed limit, it added.
The monitoring service will be extended to more toll plazas in a phased manner.
Apart from providing the name and location of the toll plaza, the NHAI said the software will share details related to the live status of queue length in meters, total waiting time and vehicle speed at toll plaza.
It will also provide congestion alert and lane distribution recommendations, if the queue of vehicles at a toll plaza is more than the prescribed limit, the statement added.
In addition, it said the software will provide updates related to current weather conditions and information about local festivals, enabling NHAI officials to take pre-emptive measures to manage the traffic load and decongest the toll plazas.
Published 02 September 2024, 14:26 IST