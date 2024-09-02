NHAI to monitor around 100 toll plazas with GIS-based software

New Delhi: To address traffic problems and to ensure seamless movement of vehicles at national highways

State-owned NHAI on Monday said it will track around 100 toll plazas with GIS-based software.

These toll plazas have been identified based on congestion feedback received through 1,033 national highway helpline, a statement from the NHAI said.

The live monitoring and tracking system will provide congestion alerts and lane distribution recommendations when the queue of vehicles at a toll plaza is more than the prescribed limit, it added.

The monitoring service will be extended to more toll plazas in a phased manner.