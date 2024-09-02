NIA court in Bengaluru sentences fake currency trafficker to 6 years' imprisonment

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court, Bengaluru, has sentenced a fake currency trafficker to six years of simple imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000.
Sariful Islam alias Sharifuddin, originally from West Bengal, is the seventh accused to be convicted in the Chikodi Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) case.
NIA investigations had revealed that the accused, along with six others, had conspired in trafficking of 41 units of FICNs with a face value of Rs 82,000 from the Bangladesh border to various parts of India. Sariful Islam had fraudulently procured a SIM card to communicate with his co-accused.
Investigations revealed a trail of multiple transactions by the accused, who had delivered Rs 10.30 lakh in FICNs to the main convict Dalim Mia in West Bengal. According to the NIA, the conspiracy aimed to destabilise the economic security of India.
The NIA investigation against two Bangladeshi nationals, who had supplied the FICN to the accused is ongoing, with a total of three chargesheets filed so far.
Published 02 September 2024, 00:07 IST