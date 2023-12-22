Human trafficking: NIA arrests foreign national from Kerala

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a foreign national from Kerala in a case related to human trafficking, an official said on Friday.

Saudi Zakir, who illegally entered into India via Bangladesh, was the 11th foreigner arrested by the federal agency following registration of the case last month, the official said.

Zakir, who had been on the run since his house in Karnataka was searched during a nationwide operation to bust the human trafficking racket in November, was traced to his hideout in Kochi in Kerala and taken into custody on Thursday, the official said.

A spokesperson of the NIA said investigations have revealed that the accused had illegally crossed into India via Benapole at the Indo-Bangladesh border and had moved to Bellandur area in Bengaluru city of Karnataka, where he had set up a waste collection and segregation unit, employing other foreign nationals who had also illegally entered into India.