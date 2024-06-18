Nikhil Gupta will now face justice in American courtroom, says US attorney general

"The CS introduced Gupta to a purported hitman, who was in fact a DEA undercover officer (the UC). CC-1 subsequently agreed, in dealings brokered by Gupta, to pay the UC USD 1,00,000 to murder the victim.

On or about June 9, 2023, CC-1 and Gupta arranged for an associate to deliver USD 15,000 in cash to the UC as an advance payment for the murder. CC-1's associate then delivered the USD 15,000 to the UC in Manhattan," they said.