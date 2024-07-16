Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

NITI Aayog reorganised; H D Kumaraswamy added as special invitee

'Embracing a vision for holistic development and innovation, NITI Aayog is on a journey of transformative initiatives that promise to redefine India's future,' NITI Aayog's official account on X posted.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 16 July 2024, 17:29 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

The Centre, on Tuesday, announced that the Prime Minister has approved the revised composition of the National Institution for Transforming India (NITI Aayog).

Minister of Heavy Industries; and Minister of Steel H D Kumaraswamy has been added a special invitee among other changes to the committee, as stated by NITI Aayog official X (Twitter) account. "Embracing a vision for holistic development and innovation, NITI Aayog is on a journey of transformative initiatives that promise to redefine India's future," the post said.

More to follow...

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 July 2024, 17:29 IST
India NewsH D KumaraswamyNITI AayogCentre

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT