NITI Aayog reorganised; H D Kumaraswamy added as special invitee

The Centre, on Tuesday, announced that the Prime Minister has approved the revised composition of the National Institution for Transforming India (NITI Aayog).
Minister of Heavy Industries; and Minister of Steel H D Kumaraswamy has been added a special invitee among other changes to the committee, as stated by NITI Aayog official X (Twitter) account. "Embracing a vision for holistic development and innovation, NITI Aayog is on a journey of transformative initiatives that promise to redefine India's future," the post said.
Published 16 July 2024, 17:29 IST