india

Nitin Gadkari backtracks on 'six airbags must in cars' statement

In 2022, he had said the Government of India had made it mandatory for passenger cars to have six airbags and the rule was slated to come into effect from October 2023.
Last Updated 13 September 2023, 10:47 IST

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday backtracked on his previous statement of having 'six airbags in a car' saying that the government would not make it mandatory.

In 2022, he had said the Government of India had made it mandatory for passenger cars to have six airbags and the rule was slated to come into effect from October 2023.

This is Gadkari's second time backtracking in as many days after he indicated yesterday that an additional 10 per cent GST might be charged on diesel vehicles to curb pollution. He later clarified there was no such proposal in place.

More to follow...

(Published 13 September 2023, 10:47 IST)
