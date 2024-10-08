Nitin Gadkari launches Humsafar policy to provide wayside amenities

Despite several facilities exist along highways such as dhabas, food courts and petrol pumps, these services are not standardised, and there is limited monitoring of the quality of services. The 'Humsafar' policy will ensure all existing and upcoming service providers to improve services for commuters by standardized the facilities provided, said the statement.

Addressing the launch ceremony, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Gadkari said local marginal sections of the society will be benefitted from this initiative.

The Minister underscored that this scheme will help in facilitation of smooth, safe and pleasant journey for users.