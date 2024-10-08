Nitin Gadkari launches Humsafar policy to provide wayside amenities

Despite several facilities exist along highways such as dhabas, food courts and petrol pumps, these services are not standardised, and there is limited monitoring of the quality of services. The 'Humsafar' policy will ensure all existing and upcoming service providers to improve services for commuters by standardized the facilities provided, said the statement.
Addressing the launch ceremony, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Gadkari said local marginal sections of the society will be benefitted from this initiative.
The Minister underscored that this scheme will help in facilitation of smooth, safe and pleasant journey for users.
The Road Transport Ministry officials said that at least 950 wayside amenities are planned for mainly on the high-speed corridors and other highways having four lanes or more. Approximately one such facility centre would be established every 40-60 km along highways. These facilities will offer multiple options for rest and refreshment for the commuters, said the officials
Under the scheme, the service provider will be given permission and space on National Highways to put up signage regarding their establishment. This will increase the visibility.
The presence of a service provider on the Rajmarg platform (mobile application) by NHAI will boost their online visibility, said the statement
Published 08 October 2024, 12:44 IST