Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Nitish Katara murder case: Supreme Court refuses to extend interim bail of convict Vikas Yadav

The Supreme Court rejected the plea underscoring "a never ending process" if Yadav's plea was accepted.
Last Updated : 26 September 2025, 09:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 September 2025, 09:52 IST
India NewsSupreme Courtinterim bailMurder convict

Follow us on :

Follow Us