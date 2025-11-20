Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologyartificial intelligence

KEO AI computer: 8 key things you should know about Karnataka govt's affordable PC for students

The on-device BUDDH AI bot can even work when the computer is not connected to the internet.
Last Updated : 20 November 2025, 06:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 November 2025, 06:01 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechGenerative AIArtificial IntelligencePriyank KhargecomputerKiran Mazumdar-ShawKiran Mazumdar ShawLaptopKris GopalakrishnanSharath BachegowdaPCGen AI

Follow us on :

Follow Us