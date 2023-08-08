No-confidence motion at wrong time, in wrong manner: Kiren Rijiju in Lok Sabha

Referring to a viral video of two women being stripped and paraded by a mob in Manipur on May 4, she said, "It was a complete violation of human rights. Using women as instruments of perpetrating violence is simply unacceptable. This incident has been condemned in the whole world. It is a state-sponsored ethnic violence. If the visuals would not have come out on social media, no one would have known. Who is responsible? Women were paraded naked and raped... How many FIRs have been acted upon?" she said.