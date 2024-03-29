No deal in last 5 rounds, Indian & Chinese commanders to meet again over LAC stand-off

New Delhi: The senior military commanders of India and China will soon meet again to hold the 22nd round of negotiations to resolve the four-year-long stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) – the de facto boundary between the two nations – in eastern Ladakh.

Though a meeting of the senior diplomats of India and China in Beijing on Wednesday concluded without an immediate breakthrough, the two sides agreed that the military commanders would again meet soon and try to reach agreements for mutual withdrawal of troops from the remaining face-off points along the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

The two sides had an in-depth exchange of views on how to achieve complete disengagement and resolve the remaining issues along the LAC in the western sector of India-China border areas, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi on Thursday. “In the interim, both sides agreed to maintain regular contact through diplomatic and military channels and on the need to uphold peace and tranquillity on the ground in the border areas in accordance with existing bilateral agreements and protocols,” the MEA added.