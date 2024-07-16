No erosion of traditional votes: CPI differs on CPI(M)'s view on Lok Sabha poll debacle in Kerala

New Delhi: The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Tuesday differed with its Left partner CPI(M) over the latter's assessment of "erosion" of its traditional base in several parts of Kerala to the BJP, saying they do not have any suspicion and it has not come across any such trend in the state.
In its Lok Sabha election review, the CPI(M) had identified a “disturbing feature” about the “erosion of traditional base” in several constituencies to the BJP and said that in Thrissur where the CPI candidate lost to the saffron party candidate, “some of our voting base” has gone to the BJP in several places.
When asked about the CPI(M) assessment, CPI General Secretary D Raja said, “We do not have such a suspicion. We did not come across such a trend in our party.”
BJP's Suresh Gopi has defeated CPI's VS Sunilkumar by a margin of 74,686 votes in Thrissur, while Congress' K Muralidharan was relegated to third position though his party had won the seat last time.
The differing assessment of BJP's growth came at a press conference to provide details of the review of Lok Sabha elections conducted by CPI National Executive and National Council, which ended on Monday, during which the party felt that the Opposition could have done better if there was “better” seat sharing between I.N.D.I.A. partners.
At the same time, Raja acknowledged that the BJP is indulging in “desperate” moves in states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu to grow by pumping in “huge” money and misusing administration and central agencies against Opposition leaders. “It is a matter of concern and we are fighting,” he said.
Sources said the leaders expressed concerns over the BJP coming first in 11 Assembly seats and second in eight seats in Kerala at the Executive and Council meetings, as it showed the growth of the saffron party in the state, which has so far not elected a BJP candidate to Lok Sabha till 2024.
Senior leader Annie Raja's communication to the leadership questioning the political prudence in fielding her against Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad, raised questions about the party's decision on the candidate against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the Wayanad bypoll. Kerala leaders made it clear that the CPI not fighting Wayanad would mean leaving the field open for the BJP.
Leaders, sources said, had detailed discussions on the performance in Kerala but refused to pin the blame on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPI(M) alone. However, they felt that the government failed in fixing its priorities like releasing pensions on time and providing essential items in government outlets at reasonable rates.
The 'Nava Kerala Sadas', a statewide bus yatra led by the chief minister, attracted criticism with some CPI leaders saying that it was not a political campaign and they should have focussed on politically targeting the BJP.
Providing details of analysis the party had done, Raja said the election results showed that the verdict was “definitely against the BJP” but the I.N.D.I.A. bloc “could have done better” if there was proper seat-sharing and mutual accommodation among parties.
The Left parties had objections over the Congress not leaving seats for them in several states. Raja said they are hopeful that there will be better coordination and seat-sharing among Opposition parties during the upcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra, Haryana, Jharkhand and Jammu and Kashmir.
While calling for strengthening cooperation among all secular, democratic and Left forces, Raja said the CPI expresses fear that “aggressive, undemocratic functioning of the BJP government” would continue and it would support the I.N.D.I.A. bloc inside and outside Parliament.