No erosion of traditional votes: CPI differs on CPI(M)'s view on Lok Sabha poll debacle in Kerala

New Delhi: The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Tuesday differed with its Left partner CPI(M) over the latter's assessment of "erosion" of its traditional base in several parts of Kerala to the BJP, saying they do not have any suspicion and it has not come across any such trend in the state.

In its Lok Sabha election review, the CPI(M) had identified a “disturbing feature” about the “erosion of traditional base” in several constituencies to the BJP and said that in Thrissur where the CPI candidate lost to the saffron party candidate, “some of our voting base” has gone to the BJP in several places.

When asked about the CPI(M) assessment, CPI General Secretary D Raja said, “We do not have such a suspicion. We did not come across such a trend in our party.”

BJP's Suresh Gopi has defeated CPI's VS Sunilkumar by a margin of 74,686 votes in Thrissur, while Congress' K Muralidharan was relegated to third position though his party had won the seat last time.