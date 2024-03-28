'No evidence of wrongdoing': CBI closes UPA-era Air India aircraft leasing case

New Delhi: The CBI has filed a closure report in its probe into the alleged irregularities in the leasing of aircraft by NACIL, a company formed by the merger of Air India and Indian Airlines during the UPA era, as there was no "evidence of any wrongdoing," officials said Thursday.

The CBI, which had taken up the investigation in 2017 on the orders of the Supreme Court, filed the closure report before a special court recently.

The officials said other cases related to alleged irregularities in Air India, including the seat-sharing arrangement with private international airlines, are continuing.

The special court will decide whether to accept the report or direct the agency to probe further on the points the court may raise.

The case pertained to the allegations regarding irregularities in leasing a large number of aircraft by Air India which resulted in huge losses to the national carrier while private persons made pecuniary gains.