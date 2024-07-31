No proposal to resume quota for MPs in Kendriya Vidyalaya admissions: Education Ministry to Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: The Ministry of Education (MoE) on Wednesday ruled out any proposal to resume discretionary quota for the MPs for admission in Kendriya Vidyalayas.

This information was shared by Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary in response to a written question in the Rajya Sabha by Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi.

"The admission under some special provisions, including MP's quota were granted over and above sanctioned strength of the student which was adversely affecting learning due to increased high pupil-teacher ratio (PTR) in classes. There is no proposal at present to resume the quota for MPs for admission in Kendriya Vidyalayas," Chaudhary said.